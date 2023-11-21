Here’s How To Plant And Care For Bay Laurel, The Aromatic Staple In Kitchens Worldwide

Bay Laurel, scientifically known as Laurus nobilis, is more than just an attractive small tree or shrub; it’s a staple in kitchens worldwide.

Its glossy, dark green leaves are not just for show– they’re the famous bay leaves used to flavor soups, stews, and sauces.

Can you imagine plucking a leaf or two for your cooking directly from your own plant? What a dream!

And if that’s your goal, here’s everything you need to know about growing and caring for this powerful, aromatic plant.

Planting Bay Laurel: Laying The Foundations

Starting your Bay Laurel journey does require a bit of planning. First, choose a sunny location as it thrives in full sun, mimicking its Mediterranean origins. And if you’re in a cooler climate, consider planting it in a pot for easy movement indoors during harsh winters.

Spring planting is ideal, giving the plant ample time to establish itself. Also, if you’re opting to plant in a pot, ensure that it’s large enough to accommodate growth and has good drainage holes.

Optimal Growing Conditions: Sun, Soil, And Water

While Bay Laurel is adaptable, it also favors certain conditions. This pant prefers well-draining soil– a mix of potting soil, sand, and peat is ideal.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.