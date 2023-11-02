He’s More Interested In Being “The Wife” In A Relationship, And It’s Holding Him Back From Dating Women

This 26-year-old man told himself that this year would be his year to put himself out there and try out dating again.

But, he allowed doubt and fear to get in his way and stop him from even trying to dip his toe into the dating pool this year.

And now, he’s honestly ashamed of himself. But the reason why he was so afraid to date boils down to the fact that he’s more interested in being “the wife” or woman in a relationship.

What he means is that he wants to date women, but he wants a woman to wear the pants and be the leader so he can be the follower.

Unfortunately, he’s discovered that when it comes to his love life, this preference has been a huge turn-off for women.

He’s attracted to women who are strong and are even sometimes masculine. He’s talking tomboys, women who are brave, protective of people, heroic, or stoic, are all completely his type.

“When a woman’s stronger, braver, or more aggressive and violent than me, it honestly makes my heart flutter, and I can’t help but look up to her,” he explained.

“And speaking of strength–not going lie, it drives me up the wall. Athletic, muscular, and even strong/fat are pretty much the ideal body types to me. When I see someone like that, I want to make her a big and nutritious meal, massage her aching body after a workout or physical task, hype her up in front of other people, and make her look and sound like a hero…er heroine.”

“Some girls do that for their guys, but I want to do that for my girl. In a relationship, I want to be “the girl,” “the woman,” “the wife,” however you’d put it.”

