He’s Upset That His In-Laws Asked Him To “Tone Down” His Gift-Giving This Christmas, But His In-Laws Just Feel Guilty That They Aren’t Able To Buy His Fiancée And Her Siblings More Gifts And Don’t Want It Rubbed In Their Faces

Not long ago, this man was talking to his future mother-in-law about the plans he and his fiancée had for Christmas.

Each year, he and his fiancée get together with her family for Christmas.

This includes his fiancée’s parents, her older brother, her brother’s husband, and her younger sister.

He’s always admired that her family gets into the holiday spirit and has a blast putting in a lot of effort into getting great gifts for everyone, even when everyone is an adult because he goes all out as well for Christmas.

Every holiday season, he has so much fun buying a ton of gifts for his fiancée that he knows she’ll adore, and he feels the same way when he buys gifts for her family members.

He earns a higher salary than his fiancée’s parents and her siblings, and besides paying property taxes, he doesn’t have to pay for housing.

For him, it’s a joy to be able to spend a lot of money on Christmas gifts for his fiancée.

“While I was talking to my soon-to-be mother-in-law, she mentioned that she and her husband were hoping that I would ‘tone down’ Christmas this year,” he said.

“I didn’t know what she meant, and she said that the number of gifts I get for my fiancée makes her and her husband feel a bit uncomfortable.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.