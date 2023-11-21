His Brother’s Fiancée Called Off Their Wedding After His Brother Ruined His Hair On Purpose

In two and a half weeks, this man’s brother is getting married, and he was slated to be a groomsman.

He’s known his brother’s fiancée for quite a long time, and she’s a family friend.

While he’s not married yet, he is currently in a relationship with his boyfriend.

Prior to the pandemic, he had a hair transplant.

For many years, he struggled with insecurity issues related to his looks, and he dealt with hair loss for a long time.

He loves the way his hair looks, and his hair is longer than shoulder length now, but none of his family know that he had a hair transplant. He also never opened up with his family about his insecurities.

On the other hand, his brother went bald and decided to rock the look with confidence.

A couple of nights ago, his brother was hanging out with him at his apartment, and the topic of hair came up.

“I have decent looks. My brother thought I would outshine him without a haircut. I said no because I’ve been growing it since quarantine,” he said.

