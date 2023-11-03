His Dad And Stepmom Couldn’t Have Kids And Decided To Begin The Fostering Process, But He Told The Truth About His Childhood To A Social Worker, And Now His Parents May Never Be Able to Foster Or Adopt A Child

When you grow up with bad parents, it’s not unnatural to want to speak out against them and cut contact as you get older.

One young man recently decided to tell the truth about his dad and stepmom, who are hoping to adopt a child, to a social worker. Now, he may have hindered them from ever fostering or adopting.

He’s 16-years-old and has struggled to form a good relationship with his dad after he cheated on his late mom when he was seven.

“My mom left him straight after,” he said.

“I split time with both of them, unfortunately, which meant I was around my father and his wife a lot, and she tried to be a second mom to me.”

Unfortunately, his mom died a few years later when he was 12, and he was forced to live with his dad and stepmom full-time, which he dreaded. Although they tried to do family therapy, he was very unhappy about living with them, and he resented how badly they wanted him to forgive them for their past actions.

He always told his dad that when he turned 18, he would cut contact with him.

A few years ago, his dad and stepmom found out they couldn’t have kids together on their own. So, two years ago, they began the process of fostering and adopting a child. Part of that process included him sitting down with a social worker for an interview about growing up with his dad and stepmom.

First, he was asked about his relationship with his parents, and he had to correct the social worker and tell her that his stepmom is not his parent, while he only considers his dad a parent because they’re related by blood.

