His Daughter Changed Her College Major Twice, So He Had To Remind Her He’s Not Paying For Her To Go To School For More Than 4 Years

This man and his wife are really wealthy, and it’s something they are incredibly appreciative of. They have four children, and they have always told them that when they go to college, they will pay for it so long as they complete their degree in four years.

He and his wife also told their children that if they happen to graduate earlier than the allotted four years, they will give them some more money to spend as they please.

His oldest child graduated in four years and obviously has zero debt. His second oldest child graduated early as he took classes over the summer, so he got extra money that he used to put a down payment on a house.

His third youngest child, Bella, is currently in college, and things are not going so well.

“Bella has changed her major twice already, and she is a junior right now,” he explained. “She told us that she is changing her major again.”

“I reminded her we are only paying for four years. This is where we got into an argument; she is upset that we won’t pay even though we have the cash. My argument we told her before, and we aren’t changing how we do it.”

His wife is also super irritated with Bella, as she’s pulling Bs in her classes at best. She was studying literature at first, but Bella is insisting on switching to data collection.

She will not have enough credits if she switches, and she will need to make up some classes to start a new major. She’s currently on track to graduate in five years.

He knows if he agrees to pay for Bella to go to college for more than four years, his oldest children will be super upset about this and will believe it’s not fair, so he doesn’t want to rock the boat.

