His Girlfriend Is Angry That He Allowed Her Teen Daughter To Wear A Skirt And Crop Top To A Party

This 36-year-old man has been dating his 34-year-old girlfriend for a little less than a year, and they are both single parents to teen girls.

His daughter is 14, and his girlfriend’s daughter is 15, and the girls happen to go to the same exact school.

He admits that he and his girlfriend parent their daughters differently, as his style is telling his daughter she can do what she wants with her life and he will always support her, while his girlfriend is very adamant that her daughter has to get good grades and go to a great college.

“Last weekend, my daughter was supposed to go to a friend’s 18th birthday party,” he explained.

“They’re not very close friends, but she got invited. I knew that the girl’s parents and other relatives would be there, so I had no issue with letting her go.”

“But last week, my daughter asked her friend if my girlfriend’s daughter could come to the party (they’ve become pretty good friends ever since we started dating), and her friend agreed. So I arranged everything with my girlfriend so that her daughter would spend the weekend at my place instead of going to her dad’s.”

So, his girlfriend’s daughter had a full-length dress that she was going to wear to the party, but she changed her mind.

His girlfriend’s daughter ended up borrowing his daughter’s clothes so they could match, and the girls picked out skirts and crop tops.

He never dictates to his daughter what she can wear, as he thinks she should be free to express herself, so he didn’t see anything wrong with their outfits.

