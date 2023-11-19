His Girlfriend Just Found Out That He Still Has A Stuffed Animal His Ex Gave Him, And Now She Won’t Talk To Him

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who kept something that was given to them by their ex?

Whether it’s a picture, a piece of jewelry, or something else, seeing reminders of your partner’s ex whenever you spend time with them can be a bit uncomfortable. However, in certain circumstances, you shouldn’t let those things bother you too much.

One man recently upset his girlfriend after revealing he still had a stuffed animal his ex-girlfriend had given him.

He’s 22 and has been with his 20-year-old girlfriend for two years. He loves her a lot and hopes to make her his wife one day.

He had broken up with his previous girlfriend right before he met his current girlfriend. In his last relationship, his ex-girlfriend gave him a lot of gifts, which he self-admittedly had a hard time getting rid of.

“Generally, I have a hard time getting rid of things,” he said.

“[I] kind of grew up in a house with minor hoarder habits, but nothing [that was] really unhealthy. Everyone in my family has a hard time throwing things away, and I’m no different.”

For instance, instead of deleting pictures off his devices, he’ll hide them away in a folder in an attempt to forget about them before actually getting rid of them.

One of the last few things he held onto from his ex-girlfriend was a Build-A-Bear stuffed animal. The other day, while he was cleaning his room, he temporarily placed the stuffed animal beside a plant his current girlfriend got for him.

