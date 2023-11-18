His Girlfriend Rescued A Cat A Month Ago Even Though He’s Deathly Allergic To Felines, And Now He Thinks It’s Time To Break Up With Her Because She Still Hasn’t Gotten Rid Of The Pet

This 30-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is 22-years-old, for about nine months now. But, just last month, she decided to rescue a cat, and it has caused some serious problems in their relationship.

“The issue is I am deathly allergic to cats,” he said.

Now, from his girlfriend’s perspective, she was just trying to help out by rescuing the animal in need. But, in his eyes, that once-helpless animal actually just makes him helpless.

Due to his allergies, it is impossible for him to be around a group of different animals. But cats rank high on the list– coming in at number four on the list of animals he just cannot have.

Apparently, whenever there are cats in his presence, he will get extremely congested and suffer a runny nose. His skin also gets these “nasty bumps,” and his airway will start to close up.

“And it gets to a point that I cannot breathe,” he explained.

“Even my vision gets blurry from how my eyes swell up.”

So, right after rescuing the cat, his girlfriend claimed to be 90% sure that she would get rid of the pet– mainly because of his allergies. Yet, it has now been about a month, and she still has the feline.

To give his girlfriend some credit, she has made an increased effort to visit his place instead of having him go to her house. That way, they can still spend time together without the cat around.

