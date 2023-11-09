His Girlfriend Says She’s Not Friends With Her Ex, Yet She Speaks To This Guy On A Daily Basis

For the last three months, this 30-year-old guy has been dating a woman the same age as him, and they recently made things official.

Unfortunately, he is concerned about one thing, and that’s how frequently his girlfriend speaks to her ex-boyfriend.

Apparently, his girlfriend split up with her ex because he was verbally abusive, and they ended things more than a year ago now.

“However, after they broke up, they went and each got a puppy from the same litter, so this is where she claims most of the contact revolves around,” he explained.

“When we are together, she receives multiple texts from him and sometimes phone calls. She does not ever answer phone calls when we are together. She rarely will message him back when we are together.”

“I have sat down and talked with her that I felt the daily basis contact was inappropriate as it made me wonder if they truly never ripped the band-aid off. She assures me that she wouldn’t even consider them friends due to how mean and verbally abusive he was towards her.”

She told him he could read through all of their texts to prove that they’re not friends, but he said no because he really wants to trust and believe his girlfriend.

As for all the phone calls, his girlfriend says her ex calls her when he sees something funny he wants to share with her.

His girlfriend maintains that the majority of what she discusses with her ex revolves around their puppies and keeping them in contact, along with funny memes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.