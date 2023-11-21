His Girlfriend Spent $8,000 On Clothes And Makeup, Even Though She’s Unemployed

For the last two years, this 27-year-old man has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend. Earlier this year, in February, his girlfriend got laid off and has not found a new job since then.

He has tried his best to be sympathetic, as he knows the economy isn’t the easiest on anyone right now.

Before his girlfriend got laid off, she had a job with a wonderful company, and she made a good bit of money.

“She had a lot of savings and was good with money,” he explained. “She majored in communications, but her job pool right now is very limited.”

“I work in cyber security, so I’ve had a steady job this entire time. I have never supported her financially, and we live separately and in different cities.”

“However, I will pay for dates or groceries if we cook together. She has never asked for money, and she told me her parents are not supporting her.”

His girlfriend has always been into fashion and has quite a collection of clothes and makeup as well.

Yesterday, he noticed that his girlfriend was wearing a brand-new, very pricey winter coat, so he questioned her about where she got it.

His girlfriend admitted to him that she had just spent $1,000 on a bunch of clothes, which really shocked him.

