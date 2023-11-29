His Girlfriend Wants Him To Cut Off A Female Friend, But He’s Refusing Because His Girlfriend Has Guy Friends, And It Just Feels Like She Doesn’t Trust Him

For nearly two years, this 25-year-old man has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, 23.

Not long ago, they got into a fight because she wanted him to cut off contact with one of his female friends, 21.

He and the friend in question met because they had mutual friends in common and because the two of them were from the same country, they started talking.

The friendship with this woman is platonic, and he has only ever thought of this woman as a friend.

The two of them don’t hang out one-on-one, they don’t text or call each other on a regular basis, and the only time they get together is within a group of friends.

“I didn’t know my girlfriend had an issue with our friendship until a few weeks ago when she got upset that I was speaking with my friend in my native language. After that, she’s kept hounding me about it, telling me to block the girl on everything and stop talking to her,” he said.

He doesn’t believe this would be fair because his girlfriend has quite a few male friends, and he’s never had a problem with this. From his perspective, he and his girlfriend have built a foundation of trust within their relationship, so he’s never felt like he’s had to worry about any of her friendships with men.

When his girlfriend expressed her discomfort with this friendship, he told her that he had just been excited to meet someone from his native country, and there was nothing nefarious going on. He assured her that he and the woman were only friends.

His girlfriend told him that since he wasn’t super close with this woman, it shouldn’t be difficult for him to end the friendship.

