His Girlfriend Wants To Know When They’re Getting Engaged, But He Doesn’t Want To Marry Her Until She Shows That She Can Take Care Of Herself Both Financially And Physically

A year and a half ago, this 25-year-old man met his girlfriend, also 25.

One month ago, she moved in with him.

After college, he got a job that was three hours away from where they’d both been previously living.

Not long ago, his girlfriend started asking him when he wanted to get engaged.

Once she moved in with him, they had a discussion about a future engagement, and he explained that he was hoping that she could start an emergency fund for herself.

As of right now, she only has about $100 in savings.

In his view, it’s because of him that his girlfriend even has that much in savings to begin with.

Whenever the two of them go out to eat at a restaurant, she offers to pay, but he tells her that he’ll pay instead, adding that she can put away what she would’ve spent on the meal into her savings.

He believes that it would be reasonable for her to have one month’s worth of expenses saved up.

