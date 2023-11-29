His New Neighbor Rudely Demanded That He Change His Dog’s Name, Since This Guy’s Daughter Has The Same Name

As if arguments or confrontations with neighbors weren’t already terrible, they’re even worse when they can’t seem to get resolved.

One man is unsure what to do after his new neighbor told him he has to change his dog’s name because it’s the same name as his two-year-old daughter.

He’s 36 and has lived in a house in a lower-middle-class suburb for about a year with his six-year-old Great Pyrenees/Australian Cattle Dog mix, Charlotte.

Around six times a day, he lets Charlotte out into his backyard to use the bathroom. They’ve had the same routine for a while now, where he lets her out to do her thing and eventually calls out her name so she knows to go back inside.

“About a week or two ago, new neighbors moved in across my back alley,” he said.

“I had no intentions of interacting with them whatsoever, like, ever, except today when I was executing the last step of Charlotte’s aforementioned potty protocol.”

“I stuck my head out and called her name, but this time, alongside the familiar sounds of my dog galloping up the porch steps, was an adult human voice shouting.”

Suddenly, he heard someone shouting, “Why are you calling my daughter?!”

He dismissed the shouting as a neighbor dispute until a few moments later, when he heard some angry knocking at his door and saw a man twice his size standing there fuming.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.