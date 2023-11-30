His Parents Were 35 Minutes Late To His Wedding, And They Were Mad That He Didn’t Wait For Them To Start

A lot of people out there have issues with time management and showing up late to certain events.

While it’s not the worst thing in the world to be late in some circumstances, it’s pretty disrespectful to show up late to some stuff.

One man refused to change his wedding start time on account of his parents, who are usually late for everything. Now, they’re mad at him because they arrived 35 minutes late and missed most of his ceremony.

For as long as he can remember, his parents have shown up late to everything.

“They were late for everything while I grew up, and they refuse to care about being late,” he explained.

“They do not care how disrespectful it is to everyone else. My older siblings have adjusted to this by planning all kinds of slack into their schedules. Our parents showed up late to both of their weddings, but that had been accounted for, so they were able to participate in the weddings as planned.”

It’s gotten to the point where just about everyone in his family will adjust start times to make time for his parents. However, he’s always refused to. After his parents showed up late to his high school graduation, he told them he would never wait up for them at an important event again and would start everything right on time.

This included his recent wedding.

His parents showed up to his ceremony when it was just about over. They missed traditional moments in the ceremony and had to sit all the way in the back of the church. Later, at his reception, they confronted him about not waiting for them.

