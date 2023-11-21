His Pregnant Girlfriend Ghosted Him, So He’s Been Posting On Social Media Every Year To Wish His Son A Happy Birthday, But His Mom Thinks That’ll Ruin His Chances With Future Girlfriends

Two years ago, this 35-year-old man had been in a six-month relationship with his girlfriend, 37. While dating, they had an unplanned pregnancy, and they chose to keep the baby.

As they moved forward with the pregnancy, they started mapping out what their future would look like after his girlfriend gave birth to their child.

Because he had always dreamed about being a father, he was thrilled about this unexpected adventure into parenthood.

Two months into his girlfriend’s pregnancy, she let him know that she was hoping for time to herself because she wanted to think things through, and he gave her the space to do that.

For the following two months, the only time he saw or spoke to his girlfriend was when they went to doctor’s appointments together.

After these two months, she finally gave him an update.

“She told me that she had moved back to Taiwan from Australia. She told me she didn’t love me anymore and then went silent,” he said.

Over the last two years, he has looked online to try to find any of his girlfriend’s social media accounts so that he could reach out, but he never had any luck tracking her down.

All he was able to find were two photos of her holding a tiny infant. When he confided in people about this, they told him that she may have ended the relationship because the child wasn’t his, but he’s not sure if there’s any validity to this claim.

