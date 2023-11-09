His Wife Destroyed His Credit Score, Lied To Him, And Tried To Hide What She Did

A little over two years ago, this 23-year-old man got married to his wife, who is 21. They have since managed to buy their own home, and they also bought three cars and a motorcycle.

Two of their cars are completely paid off, and he only owns a bit more money on his motorcycle before that’s paid off.

Recently, he cosigned on a car for his wife, as she doesn’t have the kind of credit history that he has.

“We both work and keep our finances mostly separate,” he explained. “I planned on adding her to my savings so we could both contribute to it because she doesn’t have one, and it would only be used as an emergency fund/necessities fund.”

“We were fine financially until a few weeks ago. We live across the country (US) from our family and have had to go back 2 times and stay for a while for family emergencies. On the 2nd time there, my main vehicle, my truck, broke, and we had to leave it there to get repaired.”

“Insurance wouldn’t cover it, and I ended up shelling out $2,500 to get it fixed. That, on top of having to travel so much, including traveling back a 3rd time to pick up the truck, put us into “saving” mode.”

When he was finally able to go pick his truck up, he uncovered a new issue, but he was able to drive it back home and get it repaired where they live.

The new repairs cost him an additional $2,500, and he wanted to fix it quickly, as he wanted to be able to sell his truck.

He has listed his truck for sale, but it hasn’t moved, so he and his wife are still trying to save more than they spend.

