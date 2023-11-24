Like everyone, this man sometimes struggles with things in his life. But, he doesn’t like to open up about any of his problems with people he’s close to.

“I don’t have too many friends, and I’m generally okay with keeping to myself,” he said.

Now, he is married. However, he never wants to talk to his wife about his feelings, either.

Apparently, he just doesn’t want to “bore her” with emotional topics. He’s also worried that she may eventually use his “vulnerable moments” against him later in arguments.

On top of that, he claimed that his wife already personally struggles with severe depression and anxiety.

He never wants to “burden her” with even more problems, especially if he might find those same issues pretty insignificant in a few days or weeks.

“Even though she loves me, and we have a good relationship, I worry about these things,” he admitted.

That’s why he started to talk to an AI chatbot, which was apparently recommended to him by his online therapist.

He didn’t realize that his conversations with the chatbot synced with him and his wife’s home iPad, though.

