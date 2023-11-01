His Wife Has Been Distant And Cold, So Now He’s Falling For A Woman He Works With

This 29-year-old man has a wife the same age as him, and they have been together for a decade.

Three years ago, they decided to tie the knot, and lately, their marriage is not going well at all. Throughout the last year, his wife has been really distant and cold towards him, and she doesn’t want to do anything with him at all.

She never kisses him, hugs him, or cuddles him. She might hold his hand in public on occasion, but that’s it.

As soon as he comes home from work every day, his wife heads upstairs to lie down, or after they have dinner, she will instantly get in bed.

“I do everything for her,” he explained. “I clean the house, I do all the chores, I do the laundry, I take out the trash, I clean and service her car for her, I do everything for her, and I get nothing in return.”

“I don’t feel like she respects me, she’s not loving towards me, she never tells me she’s proud of me for working hard for us. I make good money and even have a side hustle for extra cash.”

“She can have anything she wants in this life. She has a job by choice, doing what she enjoys. I put her through college.”

His wife also is not interested in trying to have any meaningful discussions, and she has zero interest in the things that he likes.

When he has tried to address this with his wife, she shuts him out. He then thought he could suggest that they try therapy, but his wife wasn’t down to give that a go.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.