His Wife Is In Love With Another Man, And He Found Out After Reading Her Phone Diary

Ever since he was just 17, this 31-year-old man has been with his wife, who is the same age as him.

But after all this time, he still is head over heels in love with his wife, and he always knew she was as in love with him, too.

They’ve experienced traveling the world together, have shared many rollercoaster moments, and moved across Canada so they could start a new life together.

They both have careers that pay extremely well, but that’s at the expense of them being able to hang out at home together.

He has to work away for 4 months out of the year, and during that time period, he can only be at home with his wife for 1 week out of every month.

Sadly, a bit more than a year ago, things in their marriage changed. His wife was distancing herself from him, and she was closing herself off.

She stopped laughing, she stopped opening up, and their conversations turned pretty shallow.

“I have the utmost respect and care for this woman, my life partner, but things were weird, and something felt off,” he explained.

“I wasn’t perfect either, having a moment of drunken weakness in another city, and started talking to a woman on Tinder. I didn’t do anything with her, but we had about a day and a half of pretty intense [steamy texting]. When I got home, I owned up to that and told my wife, and she told me that she had been fooling around with a guy from work.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.