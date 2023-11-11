His Wife Keeps Prioritizing Their Children Over Their Relationship, And It’s Causing Blow-Out Arguments That He Thinks Are Ruining His Marriage

This man and his wife have had a wonderful and stable marriage.

For their entire relationship, they’ve been essentially attached at the hip, doing everything together, and they loved spending all their time with one another.

Whenever his wife had a doctor’s appointment, he enjoyed going with her so that he could wait for her appointment to be done so that they could go to lunch afterward rather than just going by herself.

Now, he and his wife have two young children, and their parenting duties have caused them to grow distant, which has devastated him greatly.

Both of them work from home full-time, and since they parent at the same time without much outside help with childcare, it’s been driving them insane.

Luckily, their oldest child is currently in daycare, and his mother-in-law comes over to their house twice per week to watch their children, so that has been beneficial for them.

“My wife focuses only on making the kids happy and thinking about them and their needs (buying clothes for each season, rotating toys to play with, thinking of costumes, holiday gifts, fun activities to make the holidays fun for them, etc.) while forgetting about us,” he said.

In an attempt to keep the romance alive between him and his wife, he took the whole family out for ice cream, took his wife out to dinner, and prioritized being physically affectionate with her and cuddling with her.

He also planned romantic nights away while his in-laws took care of their children.

