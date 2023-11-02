His Wife Kicked Out His Teen Daughter For Having A “Loud Mouth” And Constantly Waking Up Their Newborn, So He Told His Wife That She Was On The “Fast Track To Divorce”

This man and his ex-wife have a 17-year-old daughter together.

Their daughter has ADHD, and he wants her to be put on medication, but his ex-wife doesn’t agree. She thinks it’s unnecessary, and he believes that she got the idea into his daughter’s head to also form the opinion that she doesn’t need medication.

Over the last six years, he’s been with his current wife.

Five weeks ago, he and his wife had a baby. The first week after the birth, his wife was fine, but a couple of weeks ago, she received a PPD diagnosis.

His daughter has a car, so she drives back and forth from his house to his ex’s whenever she wants.

This past week, she was staying at his and his wife’s house. His daughter wasn’t in school over these several days because she’s been suspended.

“I think it’s related to her ADHD because the reason was from her being overly disruptive and disrespectful to the teachers repeatedly since school started, but, again, my ex-wife doesn’t think so. Since she’s been here, my wife has been complaining daily about my daughter’s ‘loud mouth’ because apparently, every single time she gets the baby down, my daughter comes out and starts being really loud and wakes the baby up almost immediately,” he said.

His wife thinks his daughter is loud on purpose because she pointed out the timing. She told him that his daughter was quiet as she was getting their baby ready to take a nap.

However, the moment she walks away after the baby falls asleep, his daughter walks out of her room singing at the top of her lungs with an opera voice.

