His Wife Wants Him To Sell His Tuna Fishing Business Because She Wants To Have Children And Thinks He Should Stay Home To Care For Them Since She’ll Be Busy With Her Career As A Doctor, But He’s Refusing To Give Up His Passion

This 42-year-old man and his wife, 35, have been together for the past 14 years.

After a grueling 9 years of studying in university and completing a residency, his wife is now officially an MD in anesthesiology as of this year.

He works as a tuna fisherman, and he owns two charter boats.

Through his company, he owns two licenses as well as his two boats.

He purchased his first boat when he was 21, and he bought the second one when he was 25.

As of now, both of his boats have been fully paid off.

So far, he’s found a lot of financial success in his career.

To take clients tuna fishing on his boats, he charges $2,000 per day per client, and he usually has up to about five clients each day during the season, which lasts from July 15th through November 15th.

He’s so busy with his work that he’s usually fully booked with clients about a year in advance.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.