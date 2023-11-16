If You Love Potatoes And Are In Need Of An Easy Meal That Will Satisfy Every Family Member, This Cozy Hash Brown Casserole Is The Way To Go

There are many kinds of potato casseroles you can make for a cozy family meal, but when you’re craving comfort, hash brown casseroles are the way to go.

TikToker Brooke (@brookemackenzie13) is throwing together a hash brown casserole for dinner that’s ideal for those lazy evenings when you just don’t feel like cooking.

Leftovers can be easily reheated and even be eaten for a casual breakfast the next day.

These tender, oven-baked potatoes floating in a rich, creamy sauce under a warm, golden crust of cheese are the ultimate comfort food! It can be made as a side dish or served as your main course. Here’s how to prepare it.

First, set your oven to preheat at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, coat the inside of a baking dish with cooking spray.

In the dish, add a full bag of frozen hash browns, two cans of cream of mushroom soup, and approximately one cup of sour cream.

The sharp tang of the sour cream cuts through all the heavy flavors and starch of the potatoes, helping to brighten the taste of the casserole.

Next, add your preferred spices. Brooke likes to use onion salt, garlic salt, black pepper, and chili flakes.

Mix everything together thoroughly, and then pour in two cups of shredded cheddar cheese or any other kind of cheese you like.

