If You’re A Cookies And Cream Fanatic, Then This Decadent Oreo Dip Is The Perfect Dessert Choice For Your Next Dinner Party

When you think of dips, images of savory appetizers are probably what your mind tends to conjure up. But who says dips have to precede the main course? Dessert-based dips are just as delectable, and they are an excellent way to end a meal.

TikToker Abby (@everythingabbs) is breaking down her recipe for her sinfully sweet Oreo dip. If you love all things cookies and cream, do yourself a favor and make this Oreo dip for your next social gathering or Netflix marathon. Keep reading for the recipe below.

Ingredients:

2 rows of Double Stuf Oreos, crushed

1 to 2 tubs of whipped topping

8 ounces of cream cheese

1 cup of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Directions:

In a bowl, add a block of cream cheese, a cup of powdered sugar, and your desired amount of whipped cream. Keep in mind that the more whipped cream you add, the lighter the dip will be in texture.

“I like it to be a little more like a cheesecake dip, so I stick to only adding one tub,” said Abby.

Next, pour in the vanilla and use a hand mixer to incorporate the ingredients together. Mix until the consistency of the dip is smooth and creamy.

Then, grab a package of Double Stuf Oreos and crush up two rows of the cookies. An easy way to crush the cookies is to place them in a plastic baggie and gently pound them with a rolling pin, as Abby demonstrates in her video.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.