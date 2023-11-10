If You’re A Diehard Marg Lover, You Don’t Have To Give Them Up In Exchange For Sweet Holiday Cocktails: Instead, Try This White Christmas Margarita That’s Still Festive Yet Zesty

Who’s ready for some holiday parties?

Christmastime and the holiday season are upon us, and I, for one, am ready for some festive celebrations.

There are few things I love more than meeting up with friends and family as the holidays approach, sharing some drinks, and making each other laugh. Many people pull out all the stops for creative holiday cocktails, but they’re not always for everybody.

Some people prefer more summery drinks year-round and don’t necessarily want to settle for something that tastes like sugar cookies or gingerbread houses. For instance, sometimes you just want a tasty, cold margarita, but it can feel weird ordering one at a decorative holiday event or gathering.

In that case, you should try one of the more popular Christmas cocktails this year, a frozen White Christmas Margarita!

It’s sweet and festive and perfect for pleasing any tequila lovers. They’re also great if you live in a warmer state and still need to cool down, even in the winter. So, if you’re looking for something other than the usual sugar cookie drink, spiked eggnog, or peppermint-flavored cocktails, here’s how to make them:

White Christmas Margarita

Ingredients:

3 ounces of silver tequila

2 ounces of cream of coconut

1 ounce of Triple Sec

1 ounce of lime juice

1 cup of ice

sweetened coconut flakes

cranberries and rosemary sprigs (optional for garnishing)

