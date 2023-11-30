If You’re Crazy About Chai, You Have To Try Baking This Chai-Spiced Banana Bread That Will Make Your Home Smell Like Heaven

Chai’s similarity to the enduringly popular pumpkin spice blend has made it one of the go-to flavors of fall.

It is a spice mixture that originated in India and has been enjoyed there for thousands of years.

Chai didn’t come to the West until much later, but we’re glad it’s here now so that we can bask in its delicious glory all season long!

TikToker Kai (@kaikani) is sharing her recipe for an autumnal baked treat in the form of chai-spiced banana bread.

This bread incorporates the warm, fragrant spices of chai with the intensely sweet, fruity flavor of bananas and is finished off with a sprinkling of walnuts.

In a bowl, mix together one cup of mashed bananas, one cup of brown sugar, and two room-temperature eggs. Next, add a half cup of plain Greek yogurt and one and a half teaspoons of vanilla extract.

Combine one and a half cups of flour, a half teaspoon of baking powder, one teaspoon of baking soda, and one teaspoon of salt with the chai spices.

The spices include one and a half teaspoons of cinnamon, one teaspoon of cardamom, a three-fourths teaspoon of ginger, a quarter teaspoon of all-spice, a half teaspoon of cloves, a half teaspoon of nutmeg, and a half teaspoon of freshly cracked black pepper. Fold the flour and spice mixture into the banana mixture.

Lastly, add in a cup of walnuts, a quarter cup of melted coconut oil, and a quarter cup of brown butter.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.