If You’re Hoping To Shake Up Your Seasonal Cocktail Repertoire This Year, The Gingerbread Latte Martini Is The Cozy Beverage You’ve Been Searching For

Are you a big gingerbread fan? Then, you’re going to love this tasty, cozy holiday cocktail recipe.

Few things radiate Christmastime and holiday energy more than gingerbread men and houses. Not only are the little cookies cute and fun, but they’re delicious with that gingery molasses flavor.

If you love gingerbread and want to find a way to incorporate that delicious, spicy, and sweet flavor into a cocktail, look no further than the gingerbread latte martini!

Similar to the crowd-favorite espresso martini, this cute martini is especially fun to serve to any adults who were obsessed with building gingerbread houses as a kid.

It’s a festive and tasty drink that will certainly leave you feeling warm and fuzzy.

Here’s how to make one!

Gingerbread Latte Martini

Ingredients:

2 ounces of vodka

1.5 ounces of Irish cream

1.5 ounces of whipping cream

1 chilled espresso shot

2 tablespoons of gingerbread flavored syrup

4 tablespoons of soft, dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon each of ginger and cinnamon (for garnish)

