If You’re Sick Of Looking At Unsightly Paint Splatters On Your Hardwood Floors, Here Are The Best Methods For Removing The Stains, Whether They Are From Oil-Based Or Water-Based Paint

Whether you’re freshening up your space with a new coat of paint or your toddler has decided to bring their artistic talents to the living room floor, paint splatters on your hardwood are never a welcomed sight.

Don’t stress; you’re not the first person to face this problem, and you certainly won’t be the last. The good news is that there are several tried-and-true methods to remove that unsightly paint and restore your floor to its former glory. But first, preparation is key.

Preparing Your Area

First, you’ll want to give your floor a good clean. Use a vacuum cleaner or broom to remove any loose debris from the floor. This is important because you don’t want any particles scratching the hardwood as you work on the stain.

Once the area is clean, consider using painter’s tape to mark off the stained area. This helps in focusing your cleaning efforts only where they are needed.

Finally, a quick wipe-down with a damp cloth will remove any surface-level dirt and grime, prepping the stage for the main event.

Testing The Paint: Oil-Based vs. Water-Based

Prior to getting started, it’s essential to know what type of paint you are dealing with. Why? Well, because oil-based and water-based paints react differently to cleaning methods.

So, to figure out what kind of paint you’re dealing with, grab either rubbing alcohol or acetone and a cotton ball.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.