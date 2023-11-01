If You’ve Been Searching For A Unique Outing In New York City, Check Out This Jewelry Store That Allows You To Design Your Own Charm Bracelets Or Necklaces

Do you love looking for fun things to do in New York City but are tired of many of the suggestions being too expensive or involving food or alcohol?

Have no fear: there is an awesome daytime city experience that’s perfect for jewelry lovers and those who love a good keepsake.

If you’re in New York City and want to create some memorable jewelry, head over to Brooklyn Charm, a jewelry store where you can design your own charm necklaces and bracelets at one of their locations in Manhattan or Brooklyn!

Brooklyn Charm is an especially great place to visit if you’ve always loved jewelry and charm bracelets. As you walk in, you pick out some charms to put on a necklace or bracelet, let the store assemble it for you, and then pick up your self-designed jewelry later!

Walking into Brooklyn Charm, you begin your experience by selecting the necklace or charm bracelet chain you want to use. Then, you can walk around the store and pick out the charms you’d like from their varied collection.

Their charms are individually priced and fascinating, ranging from little gems to smiley faces and rainbows to animals, insects, etc. You place your charms in a box they give you in the order you want them to hang in, and write down the charm and price on a provided sheet of paper.

A trip to Brooklyn Charm can be as expensive or as inexpensive as you’d like, with the chains and charms ranging from $5 to $10.

Once you’ve figured out how you’d like your charms to be arranged on your bracelet or necklace, drop it off with a store employee, and their staff will put your piece together! The wait time for assembling your jewelry varies, but the store is typically busier on weekends.

Now that Brooklyn Charm has gone viral online, you’ll want to try and get there early to get enough time to pick out your charms and assemble your jewelry without a wait!

