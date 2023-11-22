Last Night She Went On A Date With A Guy, And Today He Dumped Her Over Text

Five weeks ago, this woman started dating a guy who she met online. She says that things weren’t exactly serious between them at all.

They never ended up sleeping together, but they did make out, and that was the extent of their physical contact.

At the start of seeing him, everything was wonderful, and they had a genuine connection. But as the weeks wore on, she realized he seemed to be losing the interest he had in her.

Occasionally, he would not reply to her texts right away, even though she could see that he was online.

She then began to take a step back, too, as she didn’t want it to seem like she was all over him when he clearly had doubts about her.

“Two days ago, things changed a bit, he was texting me a lot and saying nice things, and yesterday he invited me over to his place to hang out (all of our previous dates were in public, so it felt like a step in the right direction),” she explained.

“Today, when I asked him what time should I get there, he broke it off over a text. He said he just wasn’t ready after his last break up (which was in June with a girl who he didn’t even really date because she wasn’t interested).”

“My question is whether I should reply or just leave it on read. I have to admit here that my ego is a little hurt by this, but otherwise, I’m okay, it didn’t come as a huge surprise…I guess I could feel it coming.”

She just thinks his excuse for breaking up with her is a lie, as yesterday evening, they were selecting movies to watch together, and today he no longer wants to see her.

