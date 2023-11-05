Leap Castle Is Said To Be The Most Haunted Castle In The World, And It Was Built In 1250

Leap Castle is said to be the most haunted castle in the world. This castle is located near the town of Roscrea, Ireland, and was built during the thirteenth century in 1250. It has been standing for over 700 years, and in all that time, it’s seen some pretty horrifying murders and bloody deaths.

The castle’s ownership changed hands several times. It first belonged to the O’Bannon clan. In the late fifteenth century, the castle came under the rule of the O’Carroll family. During their reign, they were forced to defend the castle from those who attempted to seize it, resulting in many brutal deaths.

By the middle of the seventeenth century, in the year 1649, the castle was passed to the Darby family by marriage.

Throughout the years, the castle has witnessed its fair share of violence. Here are some of the most notable murders that took place within its walls.

The most gruesome of them all occurred in the chapel on the grounds of Leap Castle, and it’s now referred to as “The Bloody Chapel.” The murder was committed in 1532 during the rule of the O’Carrolls.

The clan’s leader, Mulrooney O’Carroll, had died that year, and there was a lot of disagreement over who would take his place.

Thaddeus O’Carroll, the priest of the family, was next in line. However, he never had a chance to step up.

The belief is that one of his younger brothers stabbed Thaddeus in the back while he was performing Mass in the chapel, where he bled to death at the altar.

Now, the chapel is a shell of the structure it once was, but people have reported that the priest’s ghost still haunts it.

