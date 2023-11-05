Looking To Up Your Home’s Holiday Rep In The Neighborhood? She’s Sharing How To Easily Style A Festive And Picturesque Fall Front Porch

Fall is a period we dream about all year long, and now that it’s in full swing, it’s time to adorn our homes to reflect the season!

However, a lot of people tend to neglect decorating their front porches because they’re too busy focusing on the interior of their homes.

Don’t forget to style your front porch this season! A festive front porch is how you can give your guests a cheery welcome before you even greet them at the door. It also provides a space to sip on your favorite fall beverage and admire the changing colors of the leaves.

TikToker Ashley (@brunoandlibby) is showing you how to boost your curb appeal, and hopefully, you’ll be inspired to make your porch more picturesque.

The first step in dressing up your front porch is to add a striped natural area rug in the entryway. Layer the rug with a chic but durable welcome mat that can withstand the tromping of heavy boots and cozy slippers. The neutral tones pair perfectly with the rough wooden flooring of the porch.

Next, flank two woven baskets with autumnal foliage to make an elegant entry. Cleverly position two smaller baskets on each side and fill them with red and yellow mums. The seasonal colors make a statement, adding contrast to the tall potted trees.

The fall wreaths hung on the wooden double doors of the house complement the colorful arrangement of the plants and help tie the whole area together. Finish the porch setup with gourds in shades of white and green.

Together, the combination of the colors/textures of the plants, pumpkins, and crowning front door wreaths work to brighten up the outdoor space, projecting just the right amount of seasonal flair.

Invite even more warmth and whimsy into the atmosphere with a well-positioned wooden rocking chair near the entrance. Arrange pillows on the chair and drape a soft blanket over the back of it for maximum comforting vibes.

