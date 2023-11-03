Looking To Upgrade Your Kitchen Or Bathroom From Drab To Fab? Here’s How To Paint Tile Backsplash And Refresh The Entire Vibe Of Your Space

Have you ever been washing some dishes or brushing your teeth when your eyes started to wander towards some dull or outdated tile backsplash? We’ve all been there.

But even if you’re yearning for a change, most people don’t have the time or budget for a full renovation. Thankfully, that’s not your only option.

Instead, with the right technique, you can just paint right over those tiles and give your kitchen or bathroom a much-needed refresh. Here’s how to get started.

Choosing The Right Paint For The Job

First of all, let’s get one thing straight– you can’t just grab any old paint can from the garage.

Remember, backsplashes are high-traffic areas exposed to all sorts of substances– from water and soap to even cooking splatters. That’s why they need paint that can withstand the onslaught.

Your best bet is a high-quality epoxy or acrylic paint specifically formulated for tile and ceramic surfaces. These paints offer durability and can withstand moisture and wear.

And if you’re a stickler for details, consider the finish, too. Glossy will give you that shiny look; meanwhile, matte is more subtle.

Tools Of The Trade

