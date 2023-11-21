Make Your Wedding Manicure Last Beyond The Big Day With These Tips To Keep Your Nails Looking Fabulous From Vows To Your Honeymoon Vacation

We’ve all been there, admiring our freshly done nails and hoping that they survive at least a couple of days.

But when it’s your wedding manicure, the stakes feel a million times higher.

You want those perfectly polished nails to not only shine as you exchange rings but also to stay chip-free through the toasts, dances, and all the way to those sun-kissed beach days of your honeymoon.

But have no fear, because making your manicure last from the “I do’s” to the last day of your honeymoon bliss is totally doable.

With some smart planning and a bit of nail savvy, you can keep your nails looking fabulous through all the hand-holding, bouquet tossing, and romantic dinners by the sea.

First, Get Manicured At The Right Time

For nails, timing is everything, especially when it comes to your wedding manicure.

Aim to get your nails done just one or two days before the wedding. This sweet spot ensures your nails are fresh and fabulous for the big day, yet gives enough time for any last-minute touch-ups.

Also, keep in mind that the closer you get to your wedding, the less stress and rushing around there will be. This more laid-back schedule lends itself to a perfect nail game.

