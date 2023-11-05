Prep For Stunning Spring Tulip Blooms By Properly Planting Them Now: Here’s How To Master The Fall Tulip Planting Process

Tulips are the colorful heralds of spring that can help you forget winter even happened. But before you can get that burst of color in your garden, you’ve got to begin with the basics now.

In order to get some stunning blooms come spring, first comes fall planting prep. Here’s how to get started.

Timing Is Everything

First off, let’s talk about the perfect moment to get those bulbs into the ground. You’re aiming for fall—but not just any random fall day.

Instead, wait for the soil to be cool to the touch, which usually happens when nighttime temperatures hover around 40 to 50°F. For most folks, that’s somewhere between late September and early November.

Plant too early, and the bulbs might rot; plant too late, and they may not have enough time to establish themselves before winter.

Location, Location, Location

It’s also crucial to remember that you can’t just plop tulip bulbs anywhere and expect greatness. Rather, these floral divas need a few things to shine.

First, look for a spot that gets at least six hours of direct sunlight each day. Partial shade can work, too, but full shade? Forget it.

