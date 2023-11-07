Say Goodbye To Dry, Lackluster Cinnamon Rolls And Hello To This Mouth-Watering Hack That Uses Heavy Whipping Cream To Make The Canned Sweet Treats Extra Gooey, Fluffy, And Moist

Cinnamon rolls are an underrated fall treat.

Yes, I know that people enjoy cinnamon rolls year-round, but they tend to lose their limelight to things like pumpkin bread and apple pie during the fall.

But sometimes, there’s nothing like enjoying a fresh cinnamon roll and a hot cup of coffee on a fall morning.

While they’re great, cinnamon rolls can be time-consuming to make homemade, and sometimes, the ones that come in a tube fall flat. If you want to upgrade your cinnamon roll game, you should try this viral recipe hack!

TikTok Cinnamon Rolls, also known as Heavy Cream Cinnamon rolls, are the trending new way to enjoy canned cinnamon rolls, making them look and taste like they were made from scratch.

All you need is a few pantry staples to transform your canned cinnamon rolls into something that will impress anyone you have over for breakfast.

TikTok Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients:

2 Cans Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls

Heavy Whipping Cream

2/3 cup Brown Sugar

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

1 Stick of Unsalted Butter (melted)

