She Accidentally Slept In And Missed The Breakfast Her Husband Had Planned After Caring For Their Sick Child All Night, And Now He’s Giving Her The Silent Treatment

A few days ago, this woman’s husband told her that he wanted the two of them to go to breakfast together, and he asked that she make sure to be ready to go at 9 a.m.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t thrilled about how early he planned for them to go out.

Since her husband works full-time and she’s a stay-at-home mother, her early mornings are busy because she has to drop their children off at daycare and school.

Because of this, she was hoping to have a relaxed morning, so she suggested the idea of going to brunch instead of a super early breakfast.

“He refused, saying he wanted it out of the way early so he could relax the rest of the day on his day off. I got where he was coming from, so I agreed,” she said.

The night before their planned breakfast, their daughter was very ill, sad, and crabby all night long.

Their daughter was sobbing and didn’t want to sleep in her own bed.

“She wanted to lie down downstairs, so I decided to do what she felt most comfortable with. I also thought it was best so that my son and husband could get some uninterrupted sleep,” she explained.

After getting her daughter set up downstairs, she stayed with her.

