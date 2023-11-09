She And Her Husband Are “Canceling Christmas” And Refusing To Host Either Of Their Families This Year Because It’s Always Way Too Stressful, But Now Their Loved Ones Are Giving Them Grief And Claiming She Needs To “Suck It Up”

People often underestimate how hard it can be to host family during holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. This is especially true if you have a large family and relatives who aren’t very helpful or don’t have the best manners.

One woman and her husband are exhausted from hosting relatives from both sides of the family as they would drive them crazy and stress them out year after year. Now, they’re refusing to host this year, and both their parents are giving them grief.

She and her husband are in their 40s and have complicated relationships with their family members. There is a lot of mental illness on each side of their family, and they go most of the year with little contact with them.

However, each Christmas, she and her husband have hosted their families at their home for Christmas dinner for several reasons.

“We host because none of the other family members have a big enough house for everyone to fit thanks to the above and poor financial decisions,” she said.

“We don’t even have a huge house. [It’s] just big enough for us and the kids, but it’s still the biggest space available to them.”

Every year, while still working full-time, she and her husband have to spend a week preparing to host their relatives. They have to do all the grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning. Unfortunately, they don’t get any help anymore.

Her mom used to help out a bit, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided she simply didn’t want to do any more work during the holidays and has refused to help since. Other relatives have hardly stepped up either, and when they arrive for dinner, they’re constantly complaining.

Their relatives always have critiques surrounding their Christmas meals, complaining about there being too little or too much of something. The kids that are brought along always want chicken nuggets and mac and cheese instead of the nice food they prepared, so they have to ensure they have what they need to make those.

