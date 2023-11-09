She And Her Husband Just Bought A House, But Her Mother-In-Law Took The Master Bedroom, And Now She Doesn’t Even Want To Go Home Anymore

Not long ago, this 26-year-old woman and her husband, also 26, got married, and a couple of weeks ago, they bought a house.

She and her husband have been in a relationship for a long time prior to their marriage, and they are very emotionally attached to one another.

Through the years, they’ve always been supportive of each other’s life decisions, and they’ve always been there for one another along the way.

Unfortunately, since the move, she and her husband have butted heads over a situation that doesn’t feel like it can be resolved.

For three years, she and her husband lived in a trailer. Then, her mother-in-law asked if she could come live with them.

During this time, her husband’s mother was living with one of his brothers, but his brother was planning to move in with his fiancée and stepchildren.

So, her mother-in-law needed to find somewhere else to live. Without giving it a second thought, she was enthusiastically in favor of her mother-in-law moving in with them, and she had to convince her husband to agree to the idea.

From her perspective, if her mother had been the one who needed somewhere to live, she, of course, would have agreed to let her stay with them at the drop of a hat.

Her husband’s mother moved into their trailer with them, and it was nice to have his mother with them.

