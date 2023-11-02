She Announced Her Pregnancy Just One Week Before Her Sister’s Wedding, And Her Sister Accused Her Of Ruining The Big Day And Stealing The Spotlight

This woman is currently engaged, and just a couple of weeks ago, she and her fiancé found out that she was pregnant.

They were super excited about becoming parents, too, and decided to share the special news with their friends and family members basically right away.

When it comes to her and her sister, though, they’ve had a complicated relationship. Yes, they are quite close as siblings.

“But we have definitely had our moments recently,” she admitted.

Her sister was also set to tie the knot just one week after she found out she was pregnant.

So, she and her fiancé initially intended to wait until after her sister tied the knot to announce that they were expecting a baby to the rest of their friends and family.

“But in the moment and excited, we just announced it,” she revealed.

Her pregnancy did not make her sister happy, either. Instead, she actually received a ton of “rude” text messages from her sister– accusing her of trying to ruin the wedding.

First, her sister claimed that it was extremely rude of her to disregard her sister’s feelings and not consider her sister’s wedding timing.

