She Asked Her Friend To Turn Her Location Off During Hangouts Because Her Friend’s Creepy Boyfriend Keeps Following Them And Showing Up At Girl’s Nights

For five months, this woman’s friend has been dating a man who she believes is a total creep.

Throughout her friend’s entire relationship so far, her boyfriend has tried to hook up with numerous other women while pretending that she was the only woman he was dating.

Also, her friend shares her location with her boyfriend because otherwise, he calls her repeatedly because he wants to know where she is at any given time.

Recently, she and her friend went on a girls’ vacation together, and they drove to a city nearby where both of them, as well as her friend’s boyfriend, lived.

While she and her friend were out and about for the day, her friend’s phone died.

She was driving them back to the hotel, and her friend fell asleep on the car ride back.

Finally, she drove into the hotel parking lot, and before waking up her friend, she got out of the car to smoke a cigarette while making a phone call.

“I talked on the phone for about 10 to 15 minutes till I heard a weird noise in the bush behind where I was sitting (on the curb by our car). I ran back to the car, and a man climbs out of the bush, peeps his head out to look at her in the passenger’s seat, jumps in his car, and peels off,” she said.

Since they had been away from the hotel most of the day, and it was a long drive back, her friend’s phone had been dead for several hours.

