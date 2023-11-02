She Blocked Her Friend From College After They Accused Her Of Being A “Fake Mom” For Sending Her Kids To Daycare And Claimed She Should Quit Her Job To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom Instead

Since college, this 44-year-old woman and Maddie have been friends. While they were in school, Maddie decided that she no longer wanted a career.

So, Maddie dropped out of college and got married so that she could eventually be a stay-at-home mother once she and her husband had children.

She took a different path than Maddie and worked up the corporate ladder throughout her career prior to getting married and having children.

Because of this, she didn’t date too often while she was in her 20s. Instead, she paid attention only to working and establishing a successful career for herself.

This caused her to grow apart from her friend group, and that included Maddie as well.

But even though she was busy with work, Maddie had a lot going on, too, because she had five children to take care of.

“Over the years, Maddie has pressed a lot that I should get married and that I will not find a good husband if I wait till my 30s. She knows my trauma with relationships in the past. I wanted to properly heal before I started dating,” she said.

Due to the way Maddie pressured her about her dating life, she started purposely distancing herself as time went on.

Eventually, she met the man who became her husband.

