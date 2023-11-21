She Bought Her Granddaughter A DNA Test, And It Turns Out That Her Mom Isn’t Her Mom

This woman has a 15-year-old granddaughter named Lindsey, and Lindsey is her son’s middle child.

Lindsey has never looked the same as her siblings, and it’s caused her to have a tough time as she’s grown up.

Honestly, she also has always been puzzled about how Lindsey has blonde and curly hair when the rest of their family has very dark hair.

She chalked Lindsey’s looks up to strange genetics, but it doesn’t matter because she loves Lindsey.

“The issue came up when Lindsey told me her parents banned her from getting an ancestry test,” she explained.

“I told my son and DIL that there was something fishy around her birth she needs to know. They denied it and told me to leave it alone.”

“Now Lindsey is in high school, and she went to her biology teacher. To put it bluntly, the teacher said it was odd for her to have some traits.”

Lindsey then came to her, completely in distress, and asked if she could purchase her a DNA test so she could find out the truth.

Well, she did that, and when the test came back, they were shocked to find out that Lindsey’s mom is not her mom.

