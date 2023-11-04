She Broke Up With Her Ex-Boyfriend Three Weeks Ago, But He Keeps Following Her Everywhere She Goes And Accusing Her Of Cheating, And It’s Really Starting To Freak Her Out

Three weeks ago, this 18-year-old girl broke up with her now ex-boyfriend, also 18.

The breakup was brutal, and her ex pleaded with her to give him a second chance, but she stood by her decision and told him she didn’t want to continue their relationship.

While she said that she’d be comfortable with the two of them remaining friends, she emphasized that she never wanted to be with him again on a romantic level.

After that, she requested that he allow her to have space because she wanted some distance from him for the time being.

“His actions have made it clear he’s not listening to me. For example, telling me ‘He’s going to win me back,’ and texting my sister, asking if there’s a chance that we’d get back together,” she said.

Her ex has continued to fight with her about why the breakup happened in the first place.

According to him, her reasons for breaking up with him weren’t logical, despite her walking him through it numerous times.

Since this has been going on for three weeks straight, she’s exhausted.

She and her ex-boyfriend attend the same college, and their dorms are near one another.

