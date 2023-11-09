She Called Her Mom Out For Faking Her Own Weight Loss After Her Mom Fat-Shamed Her

Last night, this woman was going through her usual nighttime routine in her bathroom with the door ajar.

She was already dressed in her pajamas, which consisted of sweatpants and a sports bra.

“My mom walked by, poked my stomach, and said, ‘Wow, you need to get back into the gym,'” she said.

All of her life, she has been incredibly insecure about her weight. She clarified that she doesn’t suffer from obesity, and she’s 5’5” and about 140 pounds, so her health hasn’t been negatively affected due to her weight.

Last year, she felt confident in how much progress she was making with her gym workouts.

However, the last several months have been difficult for her.

“My mom was overweight, so she started using these weight loss shots, which, whatever. I didn’t mind if it helped her be healthier, but the thing is, she would always rub it in my face,” she explained.

Throughout her own weight loss journey, she stuck to regular exercise and changing up her diet, so the progress she made was at a slower pace.

On the other hand, because her mother was utilizing other methods that could be deemed “artificial,” her weight loss was more dramatic and rapid.

