She Called Her Sister And Brother-In-Law Out For Dropping Their Dog Of 13 Years Off At A Shelter

Four years ago, this woman’s nephew (her sister’s son) was just learning how to walk.

He fell on the dog, who had been asleep, and within a split second, the dog bit her sister’s son on the cheek.

Her sister and her husband put the dog outside and rushed their son to urgent care, and he had to get a couple of stitches on his cheek due to the bite.

“When they came back, the dog was still waiting outside the house, but instead of bringing him back in and keeping him separated, discussing it with family/friends, or exploring other alternatives, they dropped him off at a shelter nearby, and when the employee asked what they could help with, the husband said, ‘I don’t care. He bit my son. You can euthanize him. Whatever, we don’t care,’ and drove home,” she said.

The following day, her sister told her about the incident. She asked if their son was okay, and after her sister ranted for a while, she asked if she knew if the dog was still alive.

Then, she told her sister that she wished she would have told her immediately because she would have adopted the dog, and she added that she was going to go visit the shelter to see if the dog was still alive.

Luckily, she was able to adopt the dog, and he recently turned 17.

“We didn’t speak for months because of this. They claim I care more about the dog than their son. They say that because I do not have children of my own, I could never understand what they went through, and therefore fail to realize the choice they made was a reasonable one,” she explained.

From her perspective, even though she doesn’t have children, she has empathy for others and acknowledges the pain, fury, and terror that they experienced.

