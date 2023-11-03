She Caught Her Fiancé On A Date With Another Woman

This 29-year-old woman spent 7 years with her 28-year-old fiancé, and although she really was in love with him, she was not happy being with him.

She says he always did even less than the bare minimum. He never tried to plan things for them to do together, he never tried to be romantic, and he worked on the weekends. He could never hold down a job and was constantly broke.

He also was hyper-critical of her, and she caught him talking to different women through text or on social media several times.

Anyway, she recently felt like something was seriously off, but she couldn’t put her finger on it. Last Wednesday, they were texting back and forth, and everything was normal, but at 8 p.m., he stopped replying. This wasn’t like him, and he was quiet for an entire two hours.

“But then my intuition started going crazy, as well as my anxiety,” she explained. “So I checked his location, and he was at a sit-down restaurant for a while, and he never told me he was going.”

“He would do this to me often, by the way, he would go places and not let me know ahead of time and only tell me once he was there, which also really bothered me because sometimes I didn’t really know with whom or anything.”

“So what happened is that my intuition was going off, so my sister had university classes the night near the restaurant, and I had her go check his location because I had a gut feeling he was with a girl. It was super suspicious because, with his two guy best friends, they would always go to the same bar or go get wings.”

Initially, her sister could not find him, but then her sister noticed that his car was one of the only cars left in the parking lot since the restaurant was closed.

Across from the restaurant, there was a shopping center with a coffee place inside, and that’s where her sister found him.

