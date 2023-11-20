She Convinced Her Husband To Get Married But Not Tell Anyone Until They Do Have A Big Wedding, But She’s Still Upset That He Hasn’t Told His Best Friend Yet

This 29-year-old woman and her husband, who is also 29, have been together for about seven years now, but they only recently tied the knot.

When they first met, they started off as best friends. Then, their friendship soon blossomed into a romantic relationship.

“We’ve been through a lot,” she said, “And I’ve known his entire family, which is a whole lot of people.”

Her family, on the other hand, is a much smaller group of only about 10 members.

Anyway, this past year, she decided that she wanted to pursue her postgraduate studies in Barcelona, so she and her husband moved there. He also proposed to her before the move and really wants to throw a large, princess-type wedding.

Now, she would honestly prefer to have a smaller, more intimate celebration. However, her husband is dead set on having a massive wedding, and they are going with that.

So, prior to moving to Barcelona, she suggested that they just get legally married in order to get the documentation. No celebration or anything, but simply to have the paperwork.

Her husband wasn’t on board with that, though, and threw a huge fit. He just didn’t see the point in getting married before moving.

“But for me, it was more about how, in case we had some problem with any of our residencies in Spain, the fact that we are married would help cover the other,” she explained.

