Not long ago, this 51-year-old woman received a job offer from someone who knows her husband.

The person who offered her the position runs a contracting business, and this person has employees who are in charge of generating invoices, which was the job she was offered.

Her position would specialize in accounts receivable, and she noted that at bigger companies, her job would probably be in the accounting department.

At 30 hours a week, the pay would be $18 an hour, and if her first month on the job went well, she could be bumped up to 40 hours a week.

She acknowledged that with the way the economy is currently, she should feel grateful for any job opportunity that comes her way.

For the last 24 years, she has been married to her husband, also 51, and for all but four years of that time, they’ve lived in Philidelphia.

Their two children are 23 and 19.

For a long time, she has been wanting to file for divorce.

“The spark is gone, and there have been some longstanding resentments. In particular, when I had the chance at a medical sales job 21 years ago, I was so close to being hired. I just needed a reference. My husband worked for a friend’s medical office as their accountant, and I had said in my interviews that I had worked as an office manager. I wasn’t explicitly employed, but I had shadowed my husband greatly and was his de facto bookkeeper at home,” she said.

